Three vehicles involved in crash on Highway 18

Three vehicles were towed from the scene of a Wednesday afternoon crash at the intersection of Highway 18 and Lafayette Highway.

The Oregon State Police reported that the driver of a Nissan Maxima failed to ensure the intersection was clear while attempting to cross Highway 18, heading northbound. A Nissan 370Z was on Highway 18 going westbound at highway speeds and hit the passenger side of the Maxima, sending the vehicle into a Ford truck that was stopped on Lafayette Highway facing southbound.

OSP reported there were injuries, and two citations were issued to the drivers of the Nissan vehicles.