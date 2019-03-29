Three cited for unlawfully killing elk in Yamhill County

UPDATE, Friday afternoon: Oregon State Police fish and wildlife troopers have cited three subjects for unlawful taking and possession of anterless elk.

Troopers acted on a tip from the public after news of the elk killing broke.

The elk meat was seized and donated to local charities, an OSP spokesman said.

------

Original story:

WILLAMINA - Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspect(s) involved in the killing of three cow elk on Willamina Creek Road, just past mile post eight near the upper bridge.

Troopers found evidence of three elk that had been shot with high powered rifles on private timber property and pulled out to Willamina Creek Road with all-terrain vehicles.

A tip the following day led troopers to three cow elk hides dumped on Northwest Fir Crest Road just west of Carlton. Based on evidence found at both sites, the elk were most likely killed between March 20 and March 23.

Anyone who may have information that will help identify suspect(s) is asked to call the TIP line at 1-800-452-7888 or dial *OSP and refer information to Senior Trooper Christopher Boeholt or trooper Tayler Jerome.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest is eligible for either a cash reward or up to six preference points. The Oregon Hunter’s Association has pledged an additional cash reward for a total cash reward option of $2,500.

The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful possession/take/waste of big game mammals.

Preference point reward system:

Bighorn sheep, 5; Rocky Mountain goat, 5; moose, 5; wolf, 5; elk, 4; deer, 4; antelope, 4; bear, 4; cougar, 4.

The Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward fund also offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful possession/take/waste of antelope, bear, bighorn sheep, cougar, deer, elk, furbearers, game fish shellfish, habitat destruction, moose, Rocky Mountain goat, upland birds, waterfowl and wolf.

Cash rewards:

Bighorn sheep, moose and Rocky Mountain goat, $1,000; antelope, deer and elk, $500; bear, cougar and wolf, $300; habitat destruction, $300; upland birds and waterfowl, $100; furbearers, $100; game fish and shellfish, $100.

Report a wildlife and/or habitat law violation or suspicious activity to the TIP hotline, 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (677) The email address is TIP@state.or.us . It is monitored Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.