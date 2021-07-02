Thomas Robert Christiansen 1948 - 2021

Thomas Robert Christiansen passed away peacefully July 2, 2021, in Logan, Utah. He is survived by Karen, his wife of 48 years; son, Robert (44); and daughter, Jennifer (42). The youngest of three boys, he was born in November of 1948 in Inglewood, California, to Robert E. Christiansen and Betty Christiansen. When Tom was 11, the family moved to Palmdale, California, where he graduated from Palmdale High School in 1966. After high school, he joined the Army as a medic and was stationed in Vietnam, then Germany, before completing his enlistment.

After leaving the Army he landed in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he met and married his lovely wife Karen in 1973, and started his civilian career in the medical field. They moved to Pahrump, Nevada, to raise their children before finally relocating to Oregon in 1996. After his retirement in 2016, he found great joy in spending time with friends and family.

His true passion was outdoor photography, sometimes going to great measures to get just the right shot. All who knew him quickly learned of his tremendous love of music, especially rock and roll. He truly enjoyed talking with people, so strangers soon counted themselves as friends.

His gentle nature and great sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, the family askes memorials be sent to Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation, 2700 S.E. Stratus Ave, Ste. A, McMinnville OR 97128, www.willamettevalleycancerfoundation.org.