Thomas Ray Krauthoefer 1953 - 2022

Thomas “Tom” Ray Krauthoefer, of Sheridan, Oregon, passed away peacefully June 7, 2022, with his family by his side. The second-born son of Matthew and Lois Krauthoefer, Tom was born April 10, 1953, in McMinnville, Oregon.

Tom attended school in Sheridan all 12 years, graduating in 1971. While in high school, he became a volunteer firefighter alongside his father and two brothers in their hometown. After high school, he attended Treasure Valley Community College. He later enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1973 to 1979, earning the rank of sergeant as a K-9 Handler. After serving his country, he began his career with the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier. He delivered mail for the McMinnville community for over 25 years.

He had a love for hunting elk and deer, and fishing, a real outdoorsman. He was an avid Oregon Ducks fan. Tom had a great love of coaching his daughter’s T-Ball, soccer, basketball and Sheridan High School track and field teams. After his daughter graduated, he continued his love for supporting local youth by beginning to drive a school bus for Willamina School District for a few years.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Alicia Smith (Justin) of Willamina, Oregon; step-son, Aaron Laflen (Tasha); grandson, Aiden Laflen of McMinnville; and brother, John Krauthoefer of Tillamook, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents; younger brother, Michael; and grandparents.

There will be a private Celebration of Life held on July 16, 2022, in Willamina. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to your local youth sports team, Sheridan Fire District Volunteer Association or to the American Legion of McMinnville, in memory of Thomas R. Krauthoefer. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.