Thomas Alan Wolf - 1947 - 2020

Thomas Alan Wolf passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in McMinnville, Oregon, after a brief illness in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 72.

He was the beloved husband of Jayne (née Raymond) for the past 19 years; devoted father to his daughter, Julie Wolf Virta (Spencer) of West Chester, Pennsylvania; stepson, Robert Kety (Laura) of Newberg, Oregon; stepdaughter, Lauren Kety of Downingtown, Pennsylvania; loving grandfather to Cooper and Emerson Virta and Andrew Kety; and respected brother to Ruthann Michener (Lin) of Hatfield, Pennsylvania.

Born September 14, 1947, Tom was the son of the late Al and Ruth Wolf and spent the greater part of his life in Hatfield and Wildwood, New Jersey. He graduated from North Penn High School in 1965, Northeastern University in 1970 (Industrial Engineering) and Temple University with a Master's of Business Administration degree in 1982. He worked the majority of his professional career at CertainTeed in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, as an operations manager for vinyl siding production. In 1990, he moved to Memphis, Tennessee, and worked as plant manager before returning to the area as General Manager for C&L Rivet in Hatboro, Pennsylvania.

Tom moved to Downingtown in 2001 after he met Jayne, and in 2014 they made a cross-country adventure to McMinnville to enjoy a laid-back lifestyle in retirement. He loved sports, particularly football, and faithfully followed certain professional, college and local sports teams. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. In his later years, he became an avid reader of mystery novels and enjoyed life in the Pacific Northwest.

Tom was predeceased by his first wife, Marie (née Whinney), with whom he shared 27 years together; and his sister, Joanne Hart (George). Tom was well loved and will be sorely missed by friends and family, including his many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be announced at a future date due to the pandemic. Contributions in Tom’s memory may be made to the McMinnville Fire Department. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com