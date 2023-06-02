Third Street Pizza fire suspect arrested
McMinnville Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the Wednesday, May 24, fire that heavily damaged the Third Street Pizza/Moonlight Theater business in downtown McMinnville.
She was identified by police as Meagan Jane Ray, 38, and charged with one count each of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, reckless burning and recklessly endangering another person. She does not have a permanent address, according to McMinnville Police Chief Matt Scales.
With the exception of second-degree criminal trespass, a Class C misdemeanor, the charges are Class A misdemeanors.
Ray is lodged in the Yamhill County Jail without bail pending circuit court arraignment.
Police, with assistance from the sheriff’s office, located Ray at about 3:30 a.m. this morning, June 2, in a vehicle in Sheridan and took her into custody.
Scales told the News-Register the arrest resulted from a significant amount of work on the part of investigators and agencies.
"The help we received from McMinnville Fire, the Portland Fire Bureau and the Oregon State Police was critical," he said.
This case has been referred to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police officer Lucas Henkel at 503-434-7307.
A cause of the fire has not been determined.
"There was some social media chatter than someone might have broken into the building, but that obviously was not the case," Scales said.
Comments
Joel R
Well there you have it Hibb.
Bleepbloop
And here I was thinking you appreciated the American Justice System:
Joel R
Twelve thoughtful and unbiased people putting a hard brake on the power that the DA's office and the police wield. It's a beautiful thing. I'm so grateful that I live in America.
06:01 pm - Wed, May 31 2023
Joel R
BleepBloop:
Not sure I see the connection.
Hibb chastened leo for thinking it was a homeless person. Turns out there is probable cause to believe it was (it's required to make an arrest). Just wanted to good naturedly rub it in a bit on Hibb. No ill intent. It's all good.
If a jury of her peers finds her not guilty, I'll celebrate that too.
tagup
She will have the best attorney recycled cans will buy..
Hibb
tagup might be right (never thought I'd say that), but never underestimate the pro bono lawyers that might come to her rescue.
As for the homeless claim... I would of guessed it too, but I prefer to let the course of the justice system work rather than rush to judgment.
in-the-know
She IS a homeless person and a drug addict. Her parents are raising her children because she chooses another life style. Throw the book a her!
tagup
We do agree Hibb! Resisting unsubstantiated accusations is the correct course of action!