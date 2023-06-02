Third Street Pizza fire suspect arrested

McMinnville Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the Wednesday, May 24, fire that heavily damaged the Third Street Pizza/Moonlight Theater business in downtown McMinnville.

She was identified by police as Meagan Jane Ray, 38, and charged with one count each of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, reckless burning and recklessly endangering another person. She does not have a permanent address, according to McMinnville Police Chief Matt Scales.

With the exception of second-degree criminal trespass, a Class C misdemeanor, the charges are Class A misdemeanors.

Ray is lodged in the Yamhill County Jail without bail pending circuit court arraignment.

Police, with assistance from the sheriff’s office, located Ray at about 3:30 a.m. this morning, June 2, in a vehicle in Sheridan and took her into custody.

Scales told the News-Register the arrest resulted from a significant amount of work on the part of investigators and agencies.

"The help we received from McMinnville Fire, the Portland Fire Bureau and the Oregon State Police was critical," he said.

This case has been referred to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police officer Lucas Henkel at 503-434-7307.

A cause of the fire has not been determined.

"There was some social media chatter than someone might have broken into the building, but that obviously was not the case," Scales said.