Theresa Louise (Turner) Hokit 1962 - 2021

Theresa Louise (Turner) Hokit, 59, passed away surrounded by family and friends on November 19, 2021, at Salem Hospital.

Theresa was born September 3, 1962, in Fort Ord, California, to Larry and Lydia (Windfelder) Turner. She was the second of three children. As a child, Theresa attended church at Carlton Assembly of God and Christian Gospel Assemblies. She graduated from YC High School in 1980, after which she attended some classes at Chemeketa Community College. Theresa retired from Intel in 2013 after 30 years of working in the chip fabrication facility.

She loved spending time with family and friends and going on vacations to Leavenworth, Washington, and the Oregon coast. She enjoyed sharing her warmth of heart through embroidery and crocheting blankets for family, friends, and everyone around her. Cooking, baking, shopping, and collecting nutcrackers were also among the many things that brought joy to her life.

Theresa is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Kelley Turner of Carlton; her sons and daughter-in-law, Richard Hokit, and Travis and Jessica Hokit of McMinnville; and her grandson, Mark Hokit of McMinnville.

A Celebration of Theresa’s Life will be held at noon, December 4, 2021, at the Grand Ballroom; 325 N.E. Third Street in McMinnville, Oregon.