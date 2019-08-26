There's a clear sign new playground is coming
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Sandi Colvin
I love Kiwanis dedication! For those in the community who are looking for a way to give back and need a good motivator - here's your sign. Come to a Kiwanis meeting and be part of the team that makes a difference in McMinnville! Meetings are Thursdays noon at the Community Center.
Even if you don't join, consider coming to our auction on September 21st (our biggest fund raiser of the year) and give back in that way. Everything raised by Kiwanis goes to helping children HERE - just like this all-inclusive play park. Win, win, win.
- End of shameless plug -