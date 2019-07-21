Theodore "Ted" E. Ladd 1964 - 2019

Theodore "Ted" Ladd passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, after a long battle with colon cancer. He was born August 22, 1964, in Coos Bay, Oregon, to Dickey and Nola Ladd.

Ted was the best son, father, brother and friend. He never met a stranger and he would do anything for you. Ted loved his children and family. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reminiscing about old times and telling jokes. Always happy with a smile on his face, he loved to make you laugh. He loved to work on old cars; he loved working on anything with an engine, especially if it was fast. He loved to listen to music and watch movies.

Ted had many jobs in his life: He sold cars, worked in the oil fields in Texas and North Dakota, and he also worked construction.

Ted is survived by two children, Timothy Howe (Katie) and Teddy Lynn Ladd-Jeter; father, Dick Ladd (Jean); step-father, Robert Kellar; three sisters, Tami Huege (Don), Heather Kellar, and Sandy Vaughn (Ron); two adopted sisters, Denise Kellar and Christy Kimball; and three brothers, Thomas Bowman (Jeni), Ron Ladd (Suong), and Mike Bessy. Ted was preceded in death by his mother, Nola Lamb; and three brothers, Kirby Bessy, Mark Bessy and Scotty Ladd.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, with interment at North Yamhill Cemetery. Viewing will be from noon to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Memorial contributions in Ted's honor can be made to the American Cancer Society. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com