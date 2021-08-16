Thelma M. Otto 1931 - 2021

Thelma M. Otto, 90, of McMinnville, Oregon, retired school teacher, died Monday, August 16, 2021, at Fircrest Senior Living Center.

She was born April 24, 1931, in Glasgow, Montana. She earned her teaching degree at Glassboro State College in New Jersey, and moved to Missouri where she taught until she retired. She and her husband moved to Oregon; she was a Yamhill County Master Gardener, and a member of the Shriners Daughters of the Nile.

Survivors include sons, Neil L. of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, and Douglas E. of Beaverton, Oregon; daughters, Mrs. Jay (Rebecca L.) Pearson of McMinnville and Ms. Denise K. Otto of Lafayette, Oregon; 11 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mrs. John (Sharon) Anderson of Natick, Massachusetts.