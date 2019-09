Thelma Lofton 1920 - 2019

Thelma Lofton passed Aug. 28, 2019, in Dallas, Oregon. She was 99 years young. Her husband, Wayne, and two daughters, Lucy and Mary, preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Wayne (Cork) and daughter in-law, Linda; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held at 1:00 p.m. September 15, in the chapel at Dallas Retirement Village, 377 N.W. Jasper St., Dallas, Oregon.