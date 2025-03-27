The reserves ‘are gone’: City staff explains budget predicament

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
tagup
Sometimes difficult decisions are required to bring an organization back in line with revenues. Nobody likes to cut positions, but that, along with a hiring & wage freeze, appears to me what is required. That should include top management.
It’s certainly going to be hard to sell the addition of new facilities when the maintenance of existing infrastructure has been deferred for years to cover other operating costs. Deferred maintenance is code for budget overruns.
Bickering about who’s to blame seems like a waste of energy….. It’s time for leadership to make some hard choices!
Drew
Plain and simple. The responsibility of this lack of fiscal oversight lays at the feet of Council President Sal Peralta, Councilor Zack Geary, and City Manager Jeff Towery! Thank you as well to Remy and Kelli! You've all done this city a great disservice! Thank you to Councilor Tucholsky for asking obvious and necessary questions and for wanting accountability! Jeff Towery has got to go!
tagup
I’m more interested in solutions than looking for a scapegoat…. Judging from the condition of some city facilities, this issue is much older than the last administration.
CubFan
Thank you to the News-Register for reporting city council news for us... I appreciate it!
Easy Writer
What about revenue drivers like the transient lodging tax? I wonder how much of that accounts for the general fund.
CubFan
Tagup... you say you're not looking for a scapegoat. But isn't it wise to consider "who" in the city got us into this mess, and weed out the "problem children" by way of the power we have as voters? We need fiscally responsible people running our city.