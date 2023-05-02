Terry L. Curl 1949 - 2024

Terry L. Curl passed away peacefully February 15, 2024, with family by his side.

He was born in Independence, Missouri. He was proud to be a serviceman, first serving in the Marines in the Vietnam War; then, later in life, joining the Army National Guard.

Terry was married to his wife, Nancy Curl, for 37 years. He enjoyed poker, metal detecting and playing cards with friends.

He was filled with love for his family. He was a friend to all. Terry was very kind and generous, and he would help anyone who asked.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Marvin. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, Scott Watson (Cindy), Danny Curl, and Jason Curl; daughters, Wendy Zangara, Sarah Hollenbeck, Nicole Curl, and Jill Sorensen (Justin);15 grandkids; four great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Curl (Sandee); and sister, Martha Parks.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 16, at Church on the Hill in McMinnville. In honor of Terry, please wear a funny T-shirt or dress casually.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Glioblastoma Foundation or giving blood. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.