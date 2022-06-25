Terry Eileen Hardman 1942 - 2022

Terry Eileen (McCarthy) Hardman passed away June 25, 2022, at Arbor Oaks Terrace Memory Care Center in Newberg, Oregon; she was 80. Born to William C. and Lois V. McCarthy on February 8, 1942, in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, Terry attended grade school in Pocatello, Idaho, and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1960.

For a short time, Terry attended college in Caldwell, Idaho. In 1962, Terry enlisted in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in November of 1966 after four years of service. In January of 1968, Terry met her future husband, David Hardman, in Boise, Idaho. After a short period of time, she came to Oregon with David while he was working in Powers, Oregon, for the USDOT, FHWA. They were married November 15, 1968, in Reno, Nevada. They were married 53+ years.

For a while, she moved around with David as he worked on various roads and bridges for the FHWA. In 1977, they bought a trailer and lived in Estacada, Oregon, for the next 30 years while David continued to travel on his job. David retired in 1997, and they moved to the Cove Orchard area of Yamhill where David had property. Terry continued to be a housewife until September of 2020, when she started having memory problems and was diagnosed with dementia. Terry was moved to Arbor Oaks where she could have the care she needed until her passing. Terry is survived by her husband, David; and a nephew, Bill G. McCarthy (Vic) and their children of Donnelly, Idaho.

As per her wishes, no funeral will be held. She will be interred at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com