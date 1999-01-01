Terra J. Jones 1943 - 2022

Terra J. Jones was born February 27, 1943, in Dubuque, Iowa. She was raised by her parents, Louis C. Bolin and Helene J. Bolin, in Chicago, Illinois. Her father Louis owned a deli at one time and worked in the mines. Her mother was a nurse and an awesome mother.

In the mid 1950s, they moved to Redondo Beach, California. In 1966, she gave birth to James Louis Looman in Alabama, and in 1969 she gave birth to Dale Eugene Looman in California.

On January 17, 1973, Terra married Earl F. Smith Sr. and in 1978 they moved the family to McMinnville, Oregon, where Terra became a dental office manager for Dr. David Zachary for 17 years while raising her sons. Earl died on June 17, 1993.

In the fall of 1993, Terra met Willie Jones, and on December 5, 1994, they wed on a catamaran off the coast of Maui, Hawaii. Willie is a lifetime farmer and outdoorsman. When not running the farm, they set out on many adventures, from fishing in Ketchikan, Alaska, to driving through Alaska and Canada and across America. They went on several hunting trips.

Terra loved life and being with her friends and family.

Terra is survived by her brothers, Dean, Jimmy, Larry, Ricky and Bobby; sister, Barbara; her two sons, James and Gene Looman; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Helene Bolin; brothers, Harold and Dale; and a sister, Betty.

Her funeral will be held at noon, April 2, 2022, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, with a reception to follow at their home, along with a barbeque and potluck.

