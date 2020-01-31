Teresa K. Gibson 1966 - 2020

Teresa Kim Gibson passed away January 31, 2020, at the age of 53.

Born in Newport, Oregon, to Calvin and Mildred Beggs, Teresa lived her school years in the Marion/Turner area until she graduated from Cascade High School in 1984. She married Jack Gibson in 1984 and moved to Wasilla, where their first son was born. The family eventually settled down in the Sheridan area, where she and Jack raised three kids, Jacob, Casey and Emily. A devoted mother and grandmother, Teresa was an inspiration to anyone who met her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Calvin; and brothers, Larry and Shane Beggs. She is survived by her brothers, Arnold, Mark and Kirk Beggs; and sisters, Judy, Carolyn and Tammy.

A beautiful wife, mother and grandmother, Teresa will be sorely missed as she has gone to live with her Heavenly Father.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9, at Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville, Oregon. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.