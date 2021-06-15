By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

Ted Lopuszynski, longtime county leader, dies at 83

Comments

Duck believer

Ted was a true leader who knew how to form partnerships to accomplish great things for the citizens of Yamhill County. He was the consummate facilitator, and a voice of reason. He was also viewed as a great leader across the state. We've missed that leadership for many years now. Some of the present commissioners would do well to study how he lead. Thanks to Ted for his many years of service to our County, and to his family for their support as well. We miss you!

