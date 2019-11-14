November 14, 2019 Tweet

Teòdulo Martínez - 1925-2019

Teòdulo Martinez immigrated to South Texas in the 1940s with his family. He worked in agriculture until moving to Sherman, Texas, to work for a cotton compress company.

The family moved to Washington state in 1962, then to Lafayette, Oregon, in 1964. He worked for Frontier Leatherworks in Sherwood, Oregon, until retiring in 1989.

He especially enjoyed gardening, and his abundant fruit trees. He was a gifted craftsman and enjoyed making gifts for others. He also loved Mexican classic songs of the 1940s and '50s.

He is survived by his sons, Joel, Lionel G., Francisco T. and Roberto; his half brother, Jose Rodriguez; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lidia Guillen; son, José Frederico; and only daughter, Maria Elena.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, November 15, at St. James Catholic Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.