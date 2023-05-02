Tami Lyn (Hevener) Horton 1973 - 2024

On October 26, 2024, Tami Lyn (Hevener) Horton ran into Jesus’ healing arms after a brave battle with cancer. Tami was the Lord’s hands and feet on this earth. She loved to serve, encourage others and, beyond anything else, Tami fiercely loved her people. Being a faithful wife, mother, sister, and auntie was her greatest joy. Her words of wisdom and the example of the life she led will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.

Tami was born March 30, 1973 in Corvallis, Oregon, to Janice Payne and David Hevener. She and her younger sister, Kim, grew up in McMinnville, Oregon, surrounded by family, with large gatherings and deep roots in the community. Tami found her lifelong passions for gardening, sewing, and making everyone feel welcome. In 1991, she graduated from Salem Academy High School.

Tami married her high school sweetheart, Jeremiah Horton, on August 22, 1992, and over the next 32 years they built a beautiful life with three sons, Jared, Justin, and Travis. The boys were Tami’s greatest achievement, and in her final moments, she wanted them to know that she was so proud of the good men they had become.

Tami’s testimony and unwavering faith in her Lord and Savior’s promise of eternal life and her desire that everyone she loved would know that peace is a true testament to the legacy she left behind.

Tami is survived by her husband, Jeremiah Horton of Newberg; her three sons, Jared of Newberg, Justin of New Market, Virginia, and Travis of Lynchburg, Virginia; her sister, Kim (Sean) Mansfield of McMinnville; niece, Kendyl Mansfield; nephew, Landon Mansfield; and an extensive extended family that she cared deeply about.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2024, at Baker Creek Community Church, 325 N.W. Baker Creek Rd., McMinnville, OR 97128, with private interment at Yamhill-Carlton Pioneer Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to With Courage, to support other brave women like Tami.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com