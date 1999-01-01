Tamara and Travis Johnson - June 5, 1989 - 30 Years Married

Tamara -N- Travis Johnson, (TNT Dynamite), who met at Sweet 16 at Mount Ellis Academy in Bozeman, Montana, were married at age 20 on June 4, 1989, in Port Orchard, Washington. They celebrated their 50th birthday year and 30th year of marriage with a May 2019 trip to Japan, where they renewed their shared life journey at the Ryuren Bell of Love on Enoshima Island near Tokyo. They're grateful for three wonderful children who live in Salem and McMinnville; for their dogs, Walli and Jake; and for their "granddogs," Koi, Jimmy and Mia.