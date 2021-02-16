Take care if you're traveling

State workers, just like city and county street and road crews, were stretched thin and to the limit during the course of the storm.

Near Yamhill County for instance, the Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened Highway 18 from Rose Lodge to Grand Ronde, milepost 6 to 20, and Highway 22, from milepost 11 to 21, on the Three Rivers Highway route.

The remains of more than 400 downed trees had to be removed for Highway 18 to reopen and about 450 downed and hazard trees were cleaned up in order for Highway 22 to reopen.

Around the state, roads continue to be hazardous in many areas. Be prepared or avoid driving.

If you do go, it's best to check on travel conditions before you set out. Check tripcheck.com or call 511 for current road conditions throughout Oregon.