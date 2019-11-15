Takako Menke 1924 - 2019

Takako Menke, 95, passed away peacefully November 15, 2019, in McMinnville, Oregon.

Takako, also known as Iko, was born August 25, 1924, in Gunma-ken, Japan, to Gihachi and Shin Arai. She met her husband, Thure (Ted) Menke, while he was serving in the United States Army, stationed at Camp Zama, Kanagawa, Japan. They had two sons and moved back to the U.S., where they were blessed to have two more sons. While still serving in the Army, Iko and Thure lived in Japan, California and North Carolina before settling in Carlton, Oregon.

Iko had a good sense of humor and loved talking to people. She could strike up a conversation with just about anyone. She enjoyed life and loved her family. Her hobbies included gardening, bird watching, crocheting and reading. She enjoyed traveling, fishing and was an amazing cook.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Menke, who passed May 1, 1967. She is survived by her loving sons and daughters-in-law, Gene and Kellie, David and Marge, Fred and Mindy, and Ed and Judy; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was loved dearly and all who knew her will suffer a great loss.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 29, at the Chapel of Macy & Son.

