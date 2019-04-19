Suspicious package investigated in McMinnville

McMinnville Police Department photos##A suspicious package discovered Thursday afternoon was not hazardous.

A suspicious package was found Thursday afternoon in the 1600 block of Southwest Goucher Street in McMinnville.

Officers were dispatched to the area shortly before 5 p.m. A postal employee found a parcel in a communal parcel locker while delivering mail. Wires or electronics appeared to be sticking out of the package.

The area was secured. Pictures of the package were sent to the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit which responded. The package was X-rayed and it was determined not to be hazardous. However, it was packaged to appear suspicious.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact officer Elijah Carrillo at 503-434-7307 or by email at Elijah.Carrillo@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.