Susan Mae (Dickson) Clark 1964 - 2022

Susan Mae (Dickson) Clark unexpectedly passed away into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 11, 2022. She was 57.

Born October 17, 1964, in Hillsboro, Oregon, to James and Cheryl Dickson, Susan was the oldest of three sisters. She attended elementary school in Forest Grove, Oregon, before finishing school at Aloha Christian Academy. She graduated as Valedictorian in 1982, then attended PCC before transferring to Portland State in 1984. In 1986, she completed her BA in Communications. While at PSU, she met her future husband. They married in 1987. In 1990, the first of her five children was born: Benjamin (1990), followed by Daniel (1991), Rachel (1994), Jonathan (1995), and Peter (1998.) She chose to be a dedicated stay-at-home mother.

When the family moved to Oklahoma in 1994, Susan regularly attended Rhema Bible Church in Broken Arrow. She was a member of its choir and volunteered to serve on several of its children’s programs. In 1999, she earned her ministerial certificate from RBC.

The family moved back to Oregon in 2004, eventually settling in Carlton. Susan joined the Community Cantata Choir and became a member of Joyful Servant Lutheran Church in Newberg, where she worked as a part-time janitor and served on the church council. In the summer of 2017, she took a night shift position at Friendsview Retirement Home. Susan passionately served and advocated for individuals in need of advanced memory care.

Susan enjoyed exploring many local places. Her favorite was the Oregon coast. She loved stamp collecting, Ham radio, foreign languages and listening to classical/faith-based music. She was committed to Bible study and daily prayer.

Susan is survived by her mother, Cheryl Dickson; sisters, Shay Davis and Sara Dickson; her five beloved children, Ben (Christina), Daniel, Rachel Kataria (Nakul), Jonathan, and Peter; as well as two grandchildren, Lili and Noah. She was preceded in death by her father, James Dickson, in 2005.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Joyful Servant Lutheran Church in Newberg. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Memorial donations may be made to “In care of Macy & Son Funeral Home Directors” in McMinnville, Oregon. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com/obituaries. To make a charitable contribution in her honor, visit www.alz.org and click donate.