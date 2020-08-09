Susan Ellen Lee 1948 - 2020

It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of my mother, Susan Ellen Lee of McMinnville, Oregon, a woman young at heart with a quick wit and a great sense of style who was loved and cherished by so many.

Mom passed late in the evening on August 9, 2020, in her home with family by her side. She was 71 years young.

She is survived by her two daughters, Deanna Lockhart of McMinnville, and Keri Lynn Butcher of Snoqualmie, Washington; her son-in-law, Kevin Butcher; her granddaughter, Makenna; her grandson, Kace; her brother, Tom Whalen; sisters, Kay Malcolm, Jane Kortuem and Sally Kortuem; many nieces and nephews; and her many friends and coworkers from the “bus barn” and the hospital where she worked here in McMinnville.

Mom was a remarkable person, with a zest for life that is unparalleled. She was funny and feisty, animated and outgoing. She gave it to you straight, with an authenticity most people never achieve. If you were battling something, she suited up and had your back. If you were bearing a weight, she stood beside you and shouldered it with you. She was fiercely loyal and fiercely independent. She loved with her whole heart, and everyone she loved knew it beyond a doubt.

In honor of my mother, and to celebrate her life, I am holding a gathering of her friends and family in the home she loved. We, each of us, have wonderful memories and stories to share. We'll shed some tears while we laugh, and we'll laugh a lot while we share.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.