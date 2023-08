SummerFest set in Newberg park

Activities such as wiener dog racing, music, circus performances and games will run from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. SummerFest also will include craft brews, wine, root beer and root beer floats.

Admission is $5 per person for those 21 and older, and free to younger people accompanied by paid adults. Leashed dogs are welcome.

For more information, go to newbergsummerfest.com.