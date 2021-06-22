Summer meals offered to young people

Free summer meals are available for those 18 and younger at several sites around Yamhill County.

School districts are serving the meals in the federal program. Generally, meals are served at school buildings or parks. No registration is necessary.

Sites include:

Dayton: Grab-and-go meals will be offered curbside at the Dayton High School/Junior High School cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Aug. 20.

McMinnville: Elementary school sites will serve grab and go meals from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Buel, Newby and Wascher will be open all summer, with a closure July 5 for Independence Day. Columbus, Grandhaven and Memorial will be open in June and August, but closed July 2 to Aug. 1.

Sheridan: June 28 to Aug. 19, Monday through Thursday. 10:30 to 10:45 a.m., Sheridan High School; 11 a.m. to noon, Faulconer Chapman School; 12:15 to 12:45 at Sheridan City Park; 12:45 to 1 p.m., Open Door Church. No meals July 5.

Willamina/Grand Ronde: through July 29, Monday through Thursday. 11:30 a.m. to noon at Willamina Elementary School; 12:15 to 12:30 pm. at Raven Loop park; 12:45 to 1 p.m. at Tina Miller Park near Willamina City Hall. No meals July 5.

Yamhill Carlton: noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Yamhill Carlton Elementary School and at the Yamhill Carlton High/Intermediate School cafeteria.

The Amity School District will not have a federal summer meal site. However, meals will be served to students who are enrolled in its summer school program.