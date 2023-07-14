Subject captured following foot pursuit through backyards

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Joel R
I'm surprised they still have him in jail. I thought in Oregon now the law is that you only get a citation and they request that you appear in court for those crimes?
Paul Daquilante
Joel R . . .
He had multiple warrants in addition to his post-prison supervision sanction.
Paul Daquilante/reporter