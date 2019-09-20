By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • September 20, 2019 Tweet

Students see, hear, feel air show performances

Starla Pointer / News-Register##Fifth-graders wave at pilot Jeff Boerboon as he taxis his Yak 110 out to the runway for his part of the show. Starla Pointer / News-Register##Eighth-graders watch an F-35 fighter jet make a slow pass in front of the crowd. Starla Pointer / News-Register##Acrobatic pilot Jeff Boerboon talks to McMinnville students, telling them his plane, the Yak 110, was created by combining the fuselages of two Yak 55s.

As McMinnville fifth-graders arrived at the Oregon Air Show to watch a dress rehearsal Friday morning, teachers were already planning follow-up lessons about flight, math and science and related topics.

A Newby teacher, for instance, said her teachers would make a book with stories about what they experienced. They would think about what they saw, heard, smelled and felt at the event.

The air show quickly touched all their senses.

Students saw planes of all descriptions, from small, sleek aerobatics models to a double-fuselage creation that surprised everyone with its agility. They heard the sounds of propelors and jet engines straining to take planes straight up, then going quiet as the craft fluttered toward the ground, seemingly out of control. They smelled the jet fuel and felt concern about the pilots; they felt, as well as heard, the boom jets speeding overhead.

Come to think of it, those books may need extra pages to contain all that students experienced.

Fifth-graders from Newby, Wascher, Grandhaven, Memorial, Sue Buel and Columbus elementary schools spent the morning at the air show. Friday afternoon, eighth-graders from Duniway and Patton middle schools took their places in the viewing area to see different planes go through their routines with equal dexterity.