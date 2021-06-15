By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

Stopping by: Wishing on a YouTube star

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Writeitdown

Wow. Thank you for sharing this story. I knew it must be from Starla Pointer as she always writes stories about the things that actually matter in life. Sure enough, I looked up at the top and saw her name attached. I've met Ronan personally in the past but had no idea he was on this journey with his health. Glad to hear he's got such great support.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented