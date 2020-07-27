Marcus Larson/News-Register## Miguel Lozano prepares elotes, a traditional Mexican street food, for customers Johan Veles and Karen Velez. Marcus Larson/News-Register## Lozano reaches into a large pot of steaming corn on the cob using a paper plate. He will add two sticks, cover the corn in mayonnaise, butter and spices, then hand it to the customer wrapped in the plate. Marcus Larson/News-Register ## Miguel Lozano, a sophomore at McMinnville High School, worked with his dad building a cart to carry his elotes equipment. Customers can find the bright red cart on Fellows Street in southwest McMinnville.

By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • July 27, 2020 Tweet

Stopping By: Entrepreneur is all ears

Miguel Lozano plucks a steaming ear of corn from a pot on his elote cart, then pokes two long sticks into one end to make a portable snack.

Holding the sticks in one hand, he brushes the kernels with mayonnaise, then spoons on a generous portion of cojita. Customers say cojita resembles Parmesan cheese, but tastes better.

Over the powdery cheese, he sprinkles ground-up hot Cheetos or flavorful chili seasoning, or both. Some buyers ask for a spray of limon, as well, to add a hint of citrus.

The proprietor of “MigElotes,” a play on his name and the name of the dish, Miguel hands the finished treat to a delighted customer.

“Nam!” she says in Spanish, then switches to English. “Yum!”

In any language, people relish the savory elotes, a traditional Mexican street snack.

Miguel, who’s going into his sophomore year at McMinnville High School, first tried them when visiting relatives in Southern California. There, it’s common to see a street vendor called an “elotera” shaking cheese and chili onto corn on the cob, just as he’s doing today in McMinnville.

Miguel started his own elote cart this summer as a way of making money to buy school clothes and, eventually, a car.

“I always buy my own clothes,” he said.

In the past, he’s earned funds by mowing lawns, helping his father, Oscar Lozano, or doing jobs for coworkers of his mother, Emilia Barragan.

“I wanted a different challenge, and I wanted to maximize profit,” he said.

He considered selling ice cream, but that would mean constantly replenishing his supply of ice. He thought of fruit cups, which also would require ice, as well as cutting up fruit.

Then he remembered the eloteras in California. Perfecto!

He and his dad worked together to build a cart he could pull behind his bicycle or set up in a single location -- lately, on Fellows Street near Westvale in southwest McMinnville.

Miguel and his bright red cart can be found starting at 2 p.m. every other day — he’ll be out this afternoon, July 28, and alternate days afterward. Dates and locations can be found on his “MigElotes” Facebook page. His sister Anahi Botello-Lozano, who is studying social media management in college, is handling his presence on Snapchat and Instagram.

Elotes cost $2, or $3 with the addition of Cheetos. He usually sells out within two or three hours.

“It’s fun,” he said. “It gets me out of the house, and I feel like I’ve accomplished something.”

On off days, Miguel restocks the cart. He buys and shucks 60 ears of corn, which he will boil before opening. He refills his mayo and cheese containers, makes sure his jar of chili and spray bottle of limon are full, and crushes Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The latter topping is very popular, especially with young people, he said. It’s what he’d choose if he were the customer, he said. “I’d get Cheetos, lots of chili and limon.”

He also stocks up on sticks and paper plates. He uses the plates both to grab the ears of corn from the pot and to serve to customers.

When he’s not preparing or selling elotes, Migel can be found in the gym. He likes to go at 4:30 a.m. for in a good workout.

“I’m going to try out for basketball this year,” he said, “so I want to get in shape.”

Later, he may help his dad, play basketball or take a walk with his mom before returning to his MigElotes duties.

On a recent sales day, Lily and Jacqueline Rosales were sitting on the curb in the shade just before 2 p.m., waiting for Miguel to open.

Lily noted Miguel’s stand is the only place in the area to buy elotes. “It’s nice he’s doing this for the people,” she said.

A mom, Lily clucked at Miguel for standing over the cart in the hot sun. “It’s the corn that’s very hot. It’s making me sweat,” he told her.

“Be careful,” she told him, then added to passersby, “It’s very smart of him to bring this to customers and make a little money, too.”

Miguel, who wears a mask and frequently applies hand sanitizer, prepares each elote individually while customers watch. He said he doesn’t mind their scrutiny. “I know I’m doing my job right,” he said.

Customers agree. Many add a tip when they pay their bill.

“I’ve had a lot of support from the community,” he said. “People have been good to me.”

