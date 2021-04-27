Stephen Redford 1942 - 2021

Stephen Redford of Seattle, Washington, died of a heart attack at his home on April 27, 2021. He was born in 1942 in Cedar City, Utah, to Grant and Ione Higbee Redford. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1959. He married his high school sweetheart, Veronica Kirschner, in 1964. They divorced in 1970.

Steve was a bike enthusiast, riding and racing bicycles, dirt bikes, and motorcycles all his life. He helped his brother, Myron Redford, at Amity Vineyards in Oregon from 1978 to 1981, when he became the winemaker for Mercer Ranch Winery in Washington until it closed in 1986. Steve was well known in the early Oregon and Washington wine communities for his Cabernets and Merlots. He returned to Seattle to start his own landscaping business, where he worked until shortly before his death.

He is survived by his brother, Myron Redford. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Hugh Redford.

A memorial service is planned in May. For information on attending, please contact ducati4035@gmail.com