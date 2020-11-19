Stephani Dahl Lougher 1971 - 2020

For reasons we don’t yet understand, we lost our daughter, sister, mother, wife, cousin, niece, daughter-in-law and a friend to many. Stephani truly never knew a stranger. Stephani Dahl Lougher passed away unexpectedly November 19, 2020, from a blood clot, and left such a massive hole in our hearts and life will never be the same.

Stephani was born April 20, 1971, in Portland, Oregon, and except for a few years when she lived in Washington, lived in Dayton, McMinnville, Sisters and Amity, Oregon. She loved living in the country where she could have her horses and animals and loved being involved in the agricultural community. From 2004 to 2007 Stephani started and ran Amity Cut & Style and gained lifelong friendships from that venture. Amity Cut & Style is still running today.

The light of her life and her very best friend was her son, Brad. They had a bond like no other and a connection that was precious to her. She loved hanging out with him and they shared their love of Skittles, beach trips, Portland restaurants, infectious laughter, and she lit up when she received a call or text from him.

She met the love of her life, Aaron Lougher, in the summer of 1997, and they were married in June of 1998, soulmates for life. In 2013, she and Aaron started Red Dog Trucking. For a time they lived in Sisters, Oregon, and enjoyed exploring the area and making a beautiful home where they had their horses, chickens, dogs and cats. They loved the area and were planning on returning.

Stephani was a joyful soul and found positivity in nearly everything, except slow drivers, people that hang out in the left lane and people who can’t park. She was outgoing and impulsive at times and never afraid to offer her opinion. Her trademark hugs were genuine, warm and powerful. Her love of family was the most important thing in her life.

Stephani had a deep love for animals. She would call out to her horses and they would whinny back; she would call to her chickens and they would come running. She lost her Corgi, Princess Teegan, after 15 years of true companionship; it gives us comfort knowing they are together again. Stephani helped and donated to many animal groups: a couple local favorites are YC Community Pet Heroes https://www.facebook.com/Yamhillpetheroes, and Shakey Paw Pet Foundation https://www.shakeypaw.org/gallery.php Feel free to support these groups in Stephani’s name.

Stephani is survived by her parents, Terry Dahl, and Karen Dahl Palmer; sister, Michelle Dahl; son, Brad Dahl; husband, Aaron Lougher; father and mother in-law, Bill and Jan Lougher; brother-in-law, Thomas Blair; and many cousins, aunts and uncles, and friends.