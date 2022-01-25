Starrett declares 'showdown" for Thursday's commissioners' meeting

Yamhill County Commission President Mary Starrett is threatening to withhold a letter of accreditation for the county Health Department in order to get her way regarding posting what she believes are COVID-19 treatment and prevention methods.

"This Thursday, we're going to have what I call a showdown," Starrett told a gathering of the group Free Oregon on Friday, Jan. 24, referring to the Thursday, Jan. 27 Board of Commissioners meeting.

The Free Oregon meeting, held in Canby, was livestreamed with a live audience present.

"That is, uh, we're going to say this is what we want on the website, and we also have what, and I think God is so amazing because in this timing, there is a letter, where the Board of Commissioners has to sign, to submit a letter of support to the Public Health Board to be able to accredit your Public Health Department," Starrett said in a four-minute speech.

She continued, "It just came on the agenda last week. We pulled it off and said, let's talk about it next week. So we're going to make sure they either say, yes, we're going to put this stuff on the website, which talks about some of the early treatments and talks about how these numbers are completely and utterly false, or you're not going to get your letter."

The accreditation matter is scheduled under old business, as it was continued from the Jan. 20 session, when it was introduced. The board meets at 10 a.m., in virtual session; for access visit co.yamhill.or.us/boc.

Accreditation is an optional certification issued by the nonprofit Public Health Accreditation Board, which describes it on its website as "a measurement of health department performance against a set of nationally recognized, practice-focused and evidence-based standards, and development, revision and distribution of public health standards." Yamhill County first achieved accreditation in 2016, one of 11 agencies nationwide. In 2021, PHAB issued 13.

Neither Starrett nor County Administrator Ken Huffer could be reached for comment before the print deadline for Tuesday's paper.

---

In her Free Oregon speech, Starrett criticized the Oregon Health Authority in addition to her own county's health department, and questioned the need for pandemic regulations. She asked, "What's the point at which this no longer is an emergency? What's the point at which we don't have to do the masking and all that?"

Without citing specifics, Starrett in her Free Oregon remarks claimed, "I think when we take a look at the data that's coming out of the Oregon Health Authority, it is absolutely based in a narrative that can no longer stand up."

The action, she said, will result in one of two things: "That will either mean I don't get reelected, at which point it's fine. If I do get reelected, it's fine. But what we're going to say is 'you pick, you got a letter of approval to do your public health work or you don't.' So, I don't know. This is a really difficult decision to make because it's suicidal, could be suicidal, but I also think it's time we start doing stuff like this."

She both referred to "the variant of the week" and noted that "there a lot of variants out there, and, uh, as many letters as there are in the Greek alphabet. So what we did was we went in, I said to our Public Health director (Lindsey Manfrin), 'we need to see some balance on this website.' And she pushed back and pushed back. I said, 'okay, we're going to go to the full board.' And we went to the full board. And we said, 'we want to see some data that shows early treatment, prevention and these numbers are completely and utterly untrue.'"

Starrett and fellow commissioner Lindsey Berschauer in early January renewed their efforts to try to require County Health to post information on its website about unproven home treatment regimens and questionable data, a goal the two elected officials have periodically addressed for months.

In response, the commissioners earlier this month convened the County Health Board to review the suggestion of adding data and health information. No action was taken.

Starrett urged the Free Oregon audience to "strike at the root. Your (state) Health and Human Services Department gets millions and millions of dollars from the Oregon Health Authority. They're all earmarked. You have to do certain things with all of these dollars. So they, that you know, the Golden Rule, he who has the gold makes the rules. Just make sure that you are going to your Commissioners, and you're telling them that you do not want to be an accomplice to what's happening to people's lives because they're not getting a true story. And then go to your public health departments and then make a stink and get the name of your health, your public health director, and your and their Health and Human Services director. And then start a campaign, start writing letters, start just putting their name out there and asking for some clear true data. Because if we don't strike at the root, this is going to continue."

Free Oregon, Inc. is a 501c4 public benefit company whose website states is "focused on the preservation of American Civil Liberties. The United States Bill of Rights, which protects citizens from government tyranny, is under attack by elected officials and government operatives driven by radical political ideologies."