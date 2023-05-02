Stanley Morris Zook Jr. 1967 - 2024

Stanley Morris Zook Jr. passed away February 25, 2024, at his home in Grand Ronde, Oregon. Stan Jr. was born July 8, 1967, in Baudette, Minnesota, to parents Stan and Penny Zook.

Stan Jr. was raised in Willamina, Oregon, and graduated from Willamina High School, where he enjoyed playing football and was very proud of his state wrestling championship his senior year. After graduating, he went to work logging and married Jan Wheeler. They had two children, Tyler and Bryanne. After divorcing, he moved to Vernonia, where he continued to work in the logging industry. He had two additional children, Brule’ and Trask. In recent years, after spending his final working years at Rosedale Electrical, he resettled back in the Willamina and Grand Ronde area.

Stan Jr. enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, woodworking, being outdoors and spending time with friends and family.

Stan Jr. was loved and will be missed by his parents, Stan Sr. and Penny Zook; siblings, Ronda (Troy) Gretzon and Shane (Mindy) Zook; children, Tyler Zook, Bryanne DeKar, Brule’ Zook-Owen and Trask Zook; nine grandchildren; nephews, nieces; and his many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

A service is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the Valley View Rock of Ages Chapel, 15600 S.W. Rock of Ages Rd., McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com