Standoff ends in Sheridan; suspect taken into custody

Rusty Rae/News-Register##A McMinnville Police Department K9 officer responds to Monday morning's standoff at a Northwest Evans Street residence in Sheridan as an Oregon State Police SWAT - Special Weapons and Tactical - vehicleis made ready for use. Sundrud

SHERIDAN - A Sheridan man was taken into custody about 12:15 this afternoon following the peaceful end to a seven-hour standoff in which he barricaded himself in his father's house.

Kenneth Lee Sundrud, 47, was taken to Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville. Charges are expected to be filed later, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies, Oregon State Police troopers, McMinnville police officers and members of the Grand Ronde Tribal Police Department responded to the 700 block of Northwest Evans Street following a 5 a.m. call about a domestic disturbance and menacing incident involving weapons. The suspect was said to be threatening occupants, including his handicapped father.

One unidentified hostage was removed from the residence, according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic.

The suspect was said to be armed with a knife and a hatchet. According to the YCSO, he refused to comply with orders to drop his knife, even after being struck with a 40mm less-than-lethal projectile.

"He continued to present threatening behavior and refused to comply with lawful commands," a YCSO spokesman said.

The OSP SWAT unit responded while Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office investigators prepared a search warrant affidavit.

SWAT officers attempted to get Sundrud to voluntarily surrender, but he refused to exit the house. About 12:15 p.m., SWAT breached the door to the residence and Sundrud was taken into custody without incident.

The case remains under investigation.

During the incident, a neighbor who did not want to be identified observed what was going on from the opposite side of Evans, but not directly across the street from the residence.

"They're trying to negotiate with the person inside," she said. "The negotiator gets on the horn (megaphone) every 10 minutes, saying his friends and loved ones care about him, and don't want to see him hurt. I believe the police, in a coordinated effort, are trying to be very humane."

The Sheridan Public Works Department set up a detour to assist residents who wanted to leave the area. Vehicular and pedestrian traffic was restricted in the area.

Blair Street was closed between Bridge and Viola streets, according to Sheridan City Manager Frank Sheridan. Traffic north of the Evans Street residence was rerouted rerouted in such a way that motorists could access Cherry Hill Road and East Main Street.

Sheridan School District Superintendent Steve Sugg said some buses had to be rerouted during the morning hours. District personnel continued to monitor the situation while the standoff continued.