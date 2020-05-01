St. Paul Rodeo canceled

The 85th St. Paul Rodeo planned for June has been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know you are all suffering and would have liked nothing better than to celebrate this great country in our special little town this year,” said Randy Ernst, the rodeo's president. “Our hearts are breaking for the memories lost and the state of our country during this sad and overwhelming time. But our first responsibility is to the health and safety of our community, our members and rodeo fans.”

The rodeo's Board of Directors said they looked at every possible avenue to continue the event, which goes back to 1935, but "as with thousands of other events, we have not found the answer and sadly there will be no St. Paul Rodeo or related events in 2020."

“We will all miss the special St. Paul traditions, including the Trail Ride, Pancake Breakfast, Hall of Fame BBQ, 4th of July Parade, Carnival, Wild West Art Show, Tack Room Saloon and most of all the St. Paul Rodeo and that is disappointing,” Ernst said.

The 2021 St. Paul Rodeo will be held June 30-July 4, 2021. Information regarding ticket refunds will be sent out soon. For more information, visit





