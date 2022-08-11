By Rusty Rae • Of the News-Register • August 11, 2022 Tweet

BULLMANIA 2022: MIND THE HORNS!

The Yamhill County Fairgrounds hosted Bullmania Wednesday night as a part of its annual rodeo festivities. Riders were tasked with staying on for eight seconds, and only two of the 21 participants were able to meet the time limit. Mason Cooley of Prineville took home the prize for the best ride. Cooley, atop Devil’s Candy, scored 75 points on his first ride of the evening. He earned $2,400 in prize money for his efforts. His driving partner, Greg Shannon, also of Prineville, scored 68 points on his last attempt to take second place and earn $1,600.