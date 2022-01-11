Rusty Rae/News-Register## Rusty Rae/News-Register## Rusty Rae/News-Register## Rusty Rae/News-Register## Rusty Rae/News-Register## Rusty Rae/News-Register##

By Rusty Rae • Of the News-Register • January 11, 2022 Tweet

La monte de toros

Those attending the Mexican Rodeo Sunday at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds took a trip across the border to enjoy an evening of food, music and competition.

A family-affair, which featured a pair of Mexican-styled musical groups, including a 13-piece Mariachi Band and several eateries serving authentic south-of-the-border cuisine.

Differing from American rodeos, this competition is all about which stable had the best bulls. Riders were paid $800-$1,200 for their evening’s work, depending on their reputation and skill.