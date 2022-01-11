Rusty Rae/News-Register##
Rusty Rae/News-Register##
Rusty Rae/News-Register##
Rusty Rae/News-Register##
Rusty Rae/News-Register##
Rusty Rae/News-Register##
Rusty Rae/News-Register##
Rusty Rae/News-Register##
Rusty Rae/News-Register##
Rusty Rae/News-Register##
Rusty Rae/News-Register##
Rusty Rae/News-Register##
By Rusty Rae • Of the News-Register • 

La monte de toros

Those attending the Mexican Rodeo Sunday at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds took a trip across the border to enjoy an evening of food, music and competition.
A family-affair, which featured a pair of Mexican-styled musical groups, including a 13-piece Mariachi Band and several eateries serving authentic south-of-the-border cuisine.

Differing from American rodeos, this competition is all about which stable had the best bulls. Riders were paid $800-$1,200 for their evening’s work, depending on their reputation and skill.

Comments

@@pager@@
  • Most viewed
  • Most commented