St. Barnabas to mark 150th with concert, service

St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in McMinnville will mark its 150th anniversary the weekend of June 15-16. Events are open to the public.

A special heritage concert featuring several musicians will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, in the church at 822 N.W. Second St. The church’s choir, handbell choir and organist also will perform hymns, classical, secular and modern Christian music. A reception will follow.

During the Sunday morning service at 9:30 a.m. June 16, St. Barnabas will be visited by Rt. Rev. Diana Akiyama, the bishop of the Diocese of Western Oregon.

Akiyama will celebrate the Eucharist during the service. A catered luncheon will follow in honor of the bishop’s visit and the church’s 150th anniversary.

St. Barnabas, then called St. James, originally was located in a small building near Fifth and Davis streets. In 1913, the congregation changed the name to avoid confusion with the local Catholic church, choosing St. Barnabas in honor of St. Paul’s missionary companion.

In the early 1960s, the growing congregation needed a larger meeting house, so it built the structure on Southwest Second Street.

In addition to the church itself, the building houses the Soup Kitchen at St. Barnabas. Founded in 1990, the soup kitchen serves free meals to anyone five days a week.

For more information, call the church, at 503- 472-5831.