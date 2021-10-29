Sports briefs

Amity hosting pickleball tournament

The Amity School District is hosting a fundraising pickleball tournament November 14 at the high school’s main and blue gymnasiums. All proceeds from the tournament go to the Amity girls basketball program.

The doubles event is round robin format, followed by bracket play. Three levels are available – 3.0-3.5, 4.0 and 4.5. Eight slots (teams) are available per category.

Women’s doubles play at 10 a.m., mixed doubles at 1 p.m. and men’s doubles at 4 p.m.

Cost is $25 per team; registering for a second event is an additional $15.

To register, visit the Amity School District website at www.amity.k12.or.us .

Digital football ticketing available to local fans

As Oregon High School football fans gear up to see their teams make a run for the state championship, HomeTown Ticketing, is proud to be the official digital ticketing provider of the OSAA. Now fans can safely and securely buy their tickets online, from the all five rounds of the football playoffs to the state championship games.

“Playoffs are great time for high school football teams, and we are excited to partner with the (State association) to bring convenience to fans across the state. We want to make it as easy as possible to get into the game without hassle every time,” said Ryan Hart, HomeTown Ticketing Chairman and CEO.

Tickets for Oregon football playoff games can be purchased by going to the OSAA website at www.osaa.org/shop/tickets or with the tap of a button on a mobile device on Hometown’s new Fan App, available in the apple store or Google Play.

“We are extremely excited to be working with HomeTown Ticketing to provide a digital ticketing solution for our State Championships. This change will make purchasing and accessing games extremely easy for schools and fans,” said Kyle Stanfield, OSAA Assistant Executive Director.

HomeTown Ticketing is the official ticketing partner of the OSAA, with digital tickets used at postseason lead-up events in football, volleyball, cross country, and soccer.

Momentum for digital ticketing at the high school level has been building for several years and has been accelerated over the last 18 months. HomeTown now provides paperless ticketing platforms to more than 10,000 schools nationwide including 23 schools in Oregon.

For additional information, contact Chris McCloud at cmccloud@pendulumstrategygroup.com .