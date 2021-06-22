Sports briefs

Y-C’s Davison qualifies for nationals in rodeo cutting

Yamhill-Carlton junior Olivia Davison has qualified for the Oregon High School Rodeo Team after a quality performance at the state finals in Prineville. Davison will be a member of the team in the cutting event – which requires a rider and horse to separate cattle from the herd in a specified time.

Davison placed second in cutting at the Prineville state finals. Top-four placers are automatically qualified for nationals.

Davison is joined by her cousin, Halle Bergen, who is from Eagle Point. Bergen also qualified in cutting with a fourth-place finish.

Nationals are July 18-24 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Mac boys basketball team puts on youth camp

The McMinnville boys basketball program will be hosting their annual Grizzly Basketball Camp, June 28 through July 1 at McMinnville High School. The camp is open to boys entering 4th -9th grade in the fall.

The cost to participate in the camp is $40.00.

The 4th -6th grade camp will run from 9:00-11:00AM each day and the 7th-9th grade camp will run from 11:30-1:30 each day.

Please contact McMinnville Boys Basketball coach Willie Graham at wgraham@msd.k12.or.us to reserve your spot in camp.

See Ya Later’s Annual Scott Banke Memorial Golf Tourney

The See Ya Later Foundation is hosting its 21st Annual Scott Banke Memorial Golf Tournament August 7 at Michelbook Country Club in McMinnville. The event includes a silent and live auction, with proceeds going to Seeds of Hope, Youth Opportunity and college scholarships.

The golf player package costs $160 and includes 18 holes and a golf cart, lunch and dinner, one free mulligan, one raffle ticket, tournament prizes and a tournament shirt and hat.

Golf check-in is 10 a.m. The opening ceremony begins at noon and a shotgun start follows at 12:15 p.m. The banquet and evening festivities commence at 6 p.m.

The Silent Auction will be held online as well as in-person August 7. The Silent Auction will be launched online on August 1. The Live Auction will be held in-person August 7.

Dinner reservations cost $40, and include a chance to participate in the Live Auction.

For more information, visit www.seeyalater.org .

Tennis association opens training for local youth athletes

Sensing a need and demand for youth tennis in Yamhill County, several volunteers have created the McMinnville Community Tennis Association (MCTA).

MCTA has opened registration to interested participants for its summer programming. Weekly sessions will be offered throughout the season, starting June 21 at the Cowls Street courts.

Cost is $40 per week; discounts are offered for those signing up for the entire summer session and scholarships are available.

Primary goals for the organization include providing affordable and accessible youth tennis opportunities, developing a talent pipeline for local schools and advocating for the addition of new tennis courts in the area.

Beginner lessons are offered for grades K-12 in weekly sessions – Monday through Thursday for one hour per day. Instruction includes basic playing skills, stroke techniques and court positioning.

Intermediate and advanced clinics are for grades 4-12. These twice-weekly sessions are two-hours and are designed for player with prior tennis experience. Instruction focuses on continued skill and stroke development, advanced drills, strategies and match play.

For more information, please visit the MCTA website at www.maccommunitytennis.com .

Salute to Veterans Golf Classic

Michelbook Country Club is hosting its third annual Salute to Veterans Golf Classic Saturday July 24. Net proceeds support a local Veterans Emergency Relief Fund.

Registration is open to all golfers; sign up is required by July 17.

Cost is $55 per individual or $220 for a team. Fees include a golf cart and meal. Prizes will be awarded in the scramble format. Hole sponsors are needed.

Interested participants can contact Steve Farley at spfarley@outlook.com or 503-435-8247 for additional information.