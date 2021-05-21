Sports briefs

Beyer twins lead Grizzly golfers at final tournaments

Sam and Molly Beyer both posted impressive results during the McMinnville golf teams Culminating Week tournaments. Molly, who competed Monday at OGA Golf Course, shot an 89, while twin brother, Sam, who played Monday at Stone Creek Golf Club, also tallied a score of 86.

This was the first match Molly carded an 18-hole score lower than 90. Sam improved upon his final tally for the third consecutive week to finish the year as the leader for the boys’ squad.

Mac’s Spencer Seehawer recorded a 101, Gavin Rosenberry posted a 103, Mark Hartzell finished with 105 strokes and Lukas Halsey had 111.

The Grizzly boys placed 27th overall at the 6A Culminating Tournament.

Stables competes at Langdon Farms

AURORA – Amity senior Cydney Stables, in her first year with the girls golf team, qualified for Monday’s 3A Culminating Week Tournament held at Langdon Farms in Aurora. She carded a score of 108, including a front-nine tally of 51 and 57 on the back nine.

Stables recorded a pair of pars on the 18-hole course. The tournament replaced this year’s state tournament, with no OSAA sanctioned postseason events added to the season because of COVID-19 guidelines.

Stables would’ve been the first Amity girl in school history to qualify for the state tournament.

Y-C sweeps Coach, Player of the Year awards for baseball, softball all-league

Yamhill-Carlton’s baseball and softball teams, both league champions in 2021, were honored with notable postseason awards in their respective all-conference lists.

Baseball’s Brennon Mossholder and softball’s John Kuehnel were both elected Coach of the Year, while Wyatt Hurley and Kati Slater earned Player of the Year.

Dayton’s Maddie Fluke was selected as the PacWest Conference Pitcher of the Year.

Y-C softball earned five first team selections and three second team honors.

Pitcher Briley Ingram, infielder Kya Ellis, centerfielder Maddy Tuning, first baseman Hailee Stephenson and utility Kati Slater all gained first team recognition.

Catcher Dorothy Adair, infielder Roxy Brown and outfielder Bryason Conway were second team.

Dayton Jodi deSmet, shortstop Lacey Smith, second baseman Jori Hill and outfielder Brooke Oliveira were first team, while outfielder Anna Baumholtz, was second team and first baseman Savannah Goad was an honorable mention.

Amity catcher Megan Scharf and infielder Kaitlyn Smalley were first team, while utility Gabby Rolston, first baseman Kylie Kendall, outfielder Angela Graham and infielder Abby Sambuceto were second team.

In baseball, Y-C’s pitcher Carson Robarts, catcher Wyatt Hurley, infielder Jacob Preston and outfielders Mikel Rivas and Owen Carney were first team. Pitcher Riley Malis and infielders Kyle Slater and Brycen Williams were second team. First baseman Tiger Reimann was honorable mention.

Dayton’s catcher Nate Arce, first baseman Kaden Fergus, infielder Gavin Arce and utility Kyle Troutman were first team, outfielder Aidan Olberding was second team and infielder Justin deSmet was honorable mention.

Amity’s infielder Hunter Barber and utility Colby Nyseth were second team, while infielder Brandon Aird was honorable mention.