Sports briefs

Officiating courses available for free

INDIANAPOLIS – Current high school sports officials, as well as those interested in joining the officiating ranks, will be able to access online education courses for free on the NFHS Learning Center through July 1.

Since many are at home for an indefinite period of time due to the current worldwide health crisis, the NFHS has decided to make available its 11 sports officiating courses on the Learning Center at www.NFHSLearn.com .

“Everyone is looking for positive things to do at home during this difficult period of time, so we thought it would be a good opportunity for officials to take courses on the Learning Center to brush up on their skills,” said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director. “As a means of encouraging more people to take advantage of this time at home, the NFHS is offering officiating courses for free until July 1.

After taking any of these courses, individuals interested in becoming officials could access the website at www.HighSchoolOfficials.com for more information.

Officiating courses available on the Learning Center include the sports of basketball, football, soccer, swimming and diving, volleyball, wrestling and softball, in addition to a general course titled “Interscholastic Officiating.” Multiple courses are offered in basketball, soccer and volleyball, and all are available free of charge through July 1.

Mac Parks and Rec closures

Given the recent events with COVID-19, the city of McMinnville wants to ensure its residents are aware of the actions taken by the city.

Out of an abundance of caution and in alignment with our partners, Parks and Recreation is taking the following precautionary actions:

-Senior Center (and all programs/rentals operated from that facility) is currently closed until further notice.

-The Community Center and the Aquatic Center (and all programs/rentals from that facility) are currently closed.

-Any Parks and Recreation youth and adult sports programs at schools are cancelled.

-Youth soccer games and practices are cancelled for the rest of the season.

-Kids on the Block (afterschool program) suspended for the remainder of the school year.

-Pickleball, tennis and basketball courts are not open to the public due to social distancing rules.

- Baseball/Softball Update-No decision has been made regarding the youth softball and baseball season at this time. Online registration will remain open. We will continue to monitor Federal, State, and Local health authorities’ recommendations on public gatherings and social distancing in deciding how to proceed with the season.

-Information will be posted about refunds and memberships at www.mcminnvilleoregon.gov/parksrec

All parks, parking lots and trails remain open. However, park amenities – playgrounds, sports courts and skate parks are closed until further notice.

Please monitor the city website for the latest information on these changes at www.mcminnvilleoregon.gov .