Sports briefs

Mac JBO holds tryouts

It’s Baseball Season and McMinnville Junior Baseball Organization (MJBO) is conducting tryouts for the upcoming 2020 Baseball season.

Minors (Grades 2 - 4)

Saturday and Sunday, Feb 22nd and Feb 23rd, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. @ McMinnville High School Wortman Stadium Field House

Juniors (Grades 5 - 6)

Monday and Tuesday, Feb 24th and 25th, 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ McMinnville High School Wortman Stadium Field House

Seniors (Grades 7 - 8)

Monday and Tuesday, Feb 24th and 25th, 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ McMinnville High School Varsity Baseball Field

Trying out is free to all applicants.

All applicants will need to register on the MJBO website: www.macjbo.com and complete the registration form. The form does indicate payment. However, there is no cost associated to tryout.

Linfield Athletics hosts gala

Supporters of Linfield Athletics are invited to attend a very special Linfield Wildcat Gala Dinner on Wednesday, March 4. The event will be held at the Abernethy Center Ballroom in Oregon City. A cocktail social hour starts at 5 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6.

Attendees are asked to please register by Thursday, February 13.

The gala dinner will present the college’s comprehensive plan for the Linfield Soccer/Lacrosse Field and Stadium. Linfield president Dr. Miles K. Davis is the featured speaker.

“This Soccer/Lacrosse Field and Stadium Project will transform the experiences of many Linfield student-athletes,” Linfield director of soccer Steve Simmons said. “To see the support from Linfield Athletics alumni and supporters in this campaign so far has been humbling and shows the true colors of how Linfield has positively impacted so many lives. I have no doubt this gala dinner will help us get closer to achieving our campaign goal.”

The cost is $1,000 per plate/couple. A charitable gift receipt will be issued, per IRS standards.

Proceeds raised at the gala will be used specifically for the Linfield Soccer/Lacrosse Field and Stadium project.

Over half of the project’s total fundraising goal of $1.4 million has been raised.