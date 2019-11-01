Sports briefs

Young Cats Club

Boys and girls ages 17 and under are invited to take part in this week’s Young Cats Club event at the Linfield College football game Saturday against Lewis & Clark.

Every new YCC participant will receive a free T-shirt and special autograph book. Shirts and books will be available at the Young Cats Club display on Streak Street. Admission to the game is free. Parents of YCC participants will receive a 2-for-1 discount on general admission tickets.

United Capital is partnering with Linfield College Athletics to host an interactive community series that includes a skill game and post-event autograph session.

This week’s Young Cats Club event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Maxwell Field on the Linfield campus.

Following the game, Young Cats Club attendees are invited to meet team members on the field and gather autographs.

Kids who attend a minimum of eight designated events and collect at least one autograph from student-athletes from eight different sports are eligible to enter in an end-of-year drawing for a valuable prize.

It’s a unique opportunity for kids to experience in person what it’s like to attend a Linfield athletic event and interact with college student-athletes. This is the fifth of 15 Young Cats Club event of the 2019-20 school year.

For more information, email sportsinfo@linfield.edu .

Cross Creek hosts 21st Turkey Shoot Tourney

Cross Creek Golf Course wishes to announce that applications are being accepted for the 21st Annual Turkey Shoot Golf Tournament on Saturday, November 23rd. The format is a two-person scramble, with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m.

All players will receive a turkey, and compete for net, gross and hole prizes.

Entry fees are $65 and one can of food per player. The entry includes green fees, snacks and prize money.

Applications are limited to the first 110 players to pay fees. Players may sign up as a team or as individuals and be placed on a team. The deadline for sign up is Monday, November 18.

All food and a portion of the proceeds will go to provide Thanksgiving dinners for needy families in Polk County through the Dallas Food Bank. For further information and/or an application visit or call the pro-shop at 503-623-6666.