Sports briefs

Young Cats Club

Boys and girls ages 17 and under are invited to take part in this week’s Young Cats Club at the Linfield men’s soccer match Saturday.

United Capital is partnering with Linfield College Athletics to host an interactive community series that includes a skill game and post-event autograph session.

This week’s Young Cats Club event runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Linfield soccer complex on Lever Street.

Following the match, Young Cats Club attendees can meet and gather autographs from Wildcat student-athletes.

Admission is free.

Every YCC participant will receive a free T-shirt and special autograph book.

Kids who attend a minimum of eight designated events and collect at least one autograph from student-athletes from eight different sports are eligible to enter an end-of-year drawing for a valuable prize.

It’s a unique opportunity for kids to experience in person what it’s like to attend a Linfield athletic event and interact with college student-athletes.

Linfield and United Capital are hosting 15 Young Cats Club events covering every collegiate sport Linfield offers.

YOUNG CATS CLUB SCHEDULE

Saturday, Sept. 28 Men’s & Women’s Golf at Michelbook Country Club

Sunday, Oct. 6 Women’s Soccer hosts Whitworth

Saturday, Oct. 19 Men’s Soccer hosts Puget Sound

Saturday, Nov. 2 Football hosts Lewis & Clark

Friday, Oct. 25 Volleyball hosts Lewis & Clark

Saturday, Jan. 4 Women’s Basketball hosts George Fox

Saturday, Jan. 18 Men’s Basketball hosts Willamette

Saturday, Jan. 25 Swimming hosts George Fox

Saturday, Feb. 10 Cheer & Stunt Clinic and Game

Saturday, Feb. 29 Men’s Tennis hosts Otterbein

Saturday, March 7 Women’s Lacrosse hosts Whitworth

Saturday, March 14 Baseball hosts George Fox

Saturday, April 4 Track and Field hosts Jenn Boyman Memorial

Saturday, April 11 Women’s Tennis hosts Lewis & Clark

Saturday, April 18 Softball hosts George Fox

Hoops for Hope fundraiser set Sunday

The Linfield Wildcats women’s and men’s basketball teams are hosting the Hoops for Hope Kids Basketball Camp this Sunday. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Ted Wilson Gymnasium on the Linfield College campus.

Elementary aged children are encouraged to attend the camp. The purpose of this event is to raise awareness about breast cancer and raise funds for Zeta Tau Alpha’s philanthropy, which is breast cancer education and awareness.

Cost is $10.

Please contact Katie Sheely for additional information at ksheely@linfield.edu or 541-537-2397.