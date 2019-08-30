Sports briefs

‘Cats’ Kids Day Camp

Linfield College hosts its Annual Kids Day Camp Saturday from 4:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Cost is $15 per participant.

Attendees will do drills with players and coaches, then attend a dinner with a current player.

Proceeds benefit the local community and global charities.

Mac Track Club welcomes new cross country athletes

The McMinnville Track Club is inviting young runners to join their cross country teams this fall. First practice is Tuesday September 3 at 5:30-7 p.m. at Joe Dancer Park. If you participated in track this spring, you are already registered.

Athletes ages 8 – 18 are welcome to join. The cross country season begins September 3rd with practices twice a week – usually Tuesdays and Thursdays and continues through November. Most middle school and high schoolers practice with their school teams and join our club practices after their season is over. Please visit www.mcminnvilletrackclub.com or call Doug at 971-267-6720 for more information.

Linfield hosts college prospect camp

Linfield College invites high school-age baseball players who are interested in continuing their playing careers in college to attend a pro-style skills camp in late August. Prospects will be evaluated by coaches in a variety of position-specific drills and tests.

The event is held at Linfield’s Roy Helser Field Friday August 30 at 6 p.m. and Saturday August 31 at 9 a.m.

Cost is $85 for two-way players; $75 for position players; and $65 for pitchers. Cash or personal checks are accepted.

The camp also includes a recruiting talk and campus visit with new Linfield head baseball coach Dan Spencer.

Day One schedule includes 60-yard dash, batting practice, outfield throws, infield throws and catchers throwing to bases.

Day Two includes pitchers throwing to live batters in a game setting.

For information, contact coach Brian Valentine at bvalentine@linfield.edu .