Sports briefs

SNACK summer programs set

The McMinnville SNACK Program plans both soccer and food education activities this summer.

SNACK will set up at the McMinnville Farmers Markey June 20 through August 29 from 12-6 p.m. Children are encouraged to play active games and learn about the origins of their local food. Sprouts Kids Club also partners with SNACK to host additional activities from 3-5 p.m.

From June 17 through August 19 at 5:30-7 p.m., SNACK invites kids to play soccer at Joe Dancer Park. Children ages six to 18 are welcome to join the free activity.

No registration is required for either event.

For more information, contact Shelby Sweet at 503-434-8278.

See Ya Later holds soccer camp

The See Ya Later Foundation is holding their 8th annual two-day soccer camp, taking place Friday and Saturday July 19 and 20 at Joe Dancer Park in McMinnville for kids going into grades first through sixth in the fall. First and second grade, 9 a.m. to noon, and third through sixth grade 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Only 125 spots are available.

The Camp is sponsored by COUNTRY Financial and will include valuable fundamental and skill development, along with motivational talks and many hours of encouraging kids in a positive, safe and fun atmosphere.

With help from the Changing Lives Through Sport Adidas Award, campers will receive an Adidas soccer jersey.

Registration is required at www.SeeYaLater.org . Fee for camp is $30. Scholarships are available. For more information, call Carmen Banke at 503-434-1730.

Y-C hosts fundraisers

Former NCAA administrator and Yamhill-Carlton graduate Tom Jernstedt returns to his former high school for a dinner social tonight at 6 p.m. in the Y-C cafeteria.

The event is open to the public and free of charge. Classmates, friends and family are encouraged to partake in food, drinks and sharing memories with Jernstedt.

Donations benefit Y-C High Athletics.

The Tigers are also hosting a Golfing with Friends tournament at the Bayou Golf Course Saturday at noon. For to five person groups play the nine-hole and par-three courses, with a BBQ following in the Club House Terrace.

Fee is $120 for golfing and a meal – carts available for $10. Fundraising benefits Y-C High Athletics.

Non-golfers are encouraged to attend; food and drinks will be served all afternoon.

For more information or donations, contact Sam Nichols (971-241-5537), Rod Buxton (503-866-0853) or Steve Bucher (503-899-0044).

Junior rodeo coming to McMinnville

For the first time in Oregon rodeo history, the Junior Roughstock World Finals Tour will stop in McMinnville. The Yamhill County Fair sponsored the event in partnership with the Pro-West Rodeo Association, bringing a National Tour event to the Beaver State July 31 and August 1-2.

Local competitors are encouraged to register for the 24 slots available in the junior contest. The event features both bareback and saddlebronc competitions. Eight kids will ride on each rodeo day.

National rodeo athletes will also compete at the McMinnville rodeo, as the 24 contestants vie for four Regional qualifying spots. The top-two finishers in each division advance to Regionals.

Sponsors are needed for the rodeo; roughly $5,000 in fundraising is still required. If interested, contact Kim Cooper at 503-515-4385.

Bulldog volleyball welcomes Gonzaga assistant for skills camp

Presented by Gonzaga University players and coaches, Willamina hosts a volleyball skills camp June 24th and 25th. Stevi Robinson, Gonzaga assistant coach, provides instruction alongside six to eight players.

The event is open to all local volleyball athletes in the seventh-12th grades.

Cost is $90 per person, when using the code SCHOOLSOUT on the totalcamps website. Price includes a T-shirt. A setters only clinic is an extra $20. Lunch is included for both days of the camp.

Register online at – zagvolleyballcamps.com/camps/gonzaga_volleyball_camp_at_willamina_high_school/_dXF

Registrations open for Willamina mud drags

Registration for Willamina’s annual mud drag races, set for June 29, is now open. Up to 14 classes of vehicle will race in the event, including Powder Puff divisions.

Sponsors are needed for each class; cost is $155 per truck, with the sponsor’s name inscribed on three trophies. T-shirt advertisements are also available at $100 for a large print or $50 for a small print.

Vehicle tech and check-in is 7-9 a.m. both days. Entry fee is $35 per truck, $20 for boggs, $25 for Powder Puff and pit passes are $15 per person.

Racing begins at 10 a.m. Entry is General admission is $5.

Prizes include trophies and cash.

Registration is available at sdawkins@centurylink.net . Contact Sherry Dawkins at 503-879-5676 or Donna Samson at 971-241-7031 for additional information.