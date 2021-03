Sports are back! A complete look at the fall schedule

Amity Warriors

Girls Soccer – March 4 @ Gervais 4:15 p.m.; March 6 @ Dayton 1 p.m.; March 15 @ Blanchet 5:30 p.m.; March 18 @ Salem Academy 4:15 p.m.; March 22 @ Dayton 4:15 p.m.; March 25 @ Yamhill-Carlton 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball – March 1 @ Harrisburg, Junction City 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m.; March 2 @ Yamhill-Carlton 6:30 p.m.; March 4 vs Scio 6:30 p.m.; March 9 vs Willamina, Dayton 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.; March 11 @ Blanchet 6:30 p.m.; March 16 vs Yamhill-Carlton 6:30 p.m.; March 18 @ Scio 6:30 p.m.; March 23 @ Dayton, Willamina 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m.; March 25 vs Blanchet 6:30 p.m.; April 1 @ Yamhill-Carlton, Gaston TBA

Football – March 5 @ Dayton 7 p.m.; March 19 @ Philomath 7 p.m.; March 26 vs Willamina 7 p.m.; April 2 @ Dayton 7 p.m.

Cross Country – March 3 @ Canby Cross Country 4 p.m.; March 6 @ Olalla Valley Golf Course 10 a.m.; March 13 @ Ultimook Race TBA; March 19 @ Champs Invite TBA; March 20 @ Huskey Invitational TBA; March 22 @ Harrisburg Invitational TBA; April 1 @ SD2 Championship TBA; April 10 @ 3A Regional Championship

Where to watch – KLYC 1260 AM

Dayton Pirates

Girls Soccer – March 1 vs Santiam Christian 4:30 p.m.; March 4 vs Salem Academy 6 p.m.; March 6 vs Amity 1 p.m.; March 8 @ Yamhill-Carlton 6 p.m.; March 10 vs Yamhill-Carlton 4 p.m.; March 11 vs Blanchet Catholic 4:15 p.m.; March 15 vs Gervais 4:15 p.m.; March 18 @ Blanchet Catholic 4:15 p.m.; March 22 vs Amity 4:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer – March 4 vs Salem Academy 4 p.m.; March 8 @ Yamhill-Carlton 4 p.m.; March 10 vs Yamhill-Carlton 6 p.m.; March 11 vs Blanchet Catholic 6:15 p.m.; March 17 vs Gervais 4:15 p.m.; March 18 @ Blanchet Catholic 6:15 p.m.; March 20 @ Western Christian 1 p.m.

Volleyball – March 4 @ Blanchet Catholic 6 p.m.; March 8 vs Scio 6 p.m.; March 9 @ Amity, Willamina 3:30 p.m.; March 11 @ Yamhill-Carlton 6 p.m.; March 18 vs Blanchet Catholic 6 p.m.; March 22 @ Scio 6 p.m.; March 23 vs Willamina, Amity 3:30 p.m.; March 25 vs Yamhill-Carlton 6 p.m.

Football – March 5 vs Amity 7 p.m.; March 12 vs Philomath 7 p.m.; March 19 vs Willamina 7 p.m.; March 26 @ Blanchet Catholic 7 p.m.; April 2 vs Amity 7 p.m.

Where to watch – NFHS Network

McMinnville Grizzlies

Girls Soccer – March 1 @ Newberg 7:15 p.m.; March 3 @ Tigard 7 p.m.; March 9 vs Forest Grove 7 p.m.; March 11 @ Liberty 7:15 p.m.; March 16 vs Glencoe 7 p.m.; March 18 @ Century 7 p.m.; March 22 vs Sherwood 7:15 p.m.; March 24 vs Newberg 7 p.m.; March 31 @ Forest Grove 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer – March 1 vs Newberg 7 p.m.; March 3 vs Tigard 7 p.m.; March 9 @ Forest Grove 7 p.m.; March 11 vs Liberty 7 p.m.; March 16 @ Glencoe 7 p.m.; March 18 vs Century 7 p.m.; March 22 @ Sherwood 7:15 p.m.; March 24 @ Newberg 7:15 p.m.; March 31 vs Forest Grove 7 p.m.

Volleyball – March 4 vs Liberty 7 p.m.; March 8 @ Glencoe 7 p.m.; March 9 vs Sherwood 7 p.m.; March 11 vs Forest Grove 7 p.m.; March 15 @ Newberg 7 p.m.; March 16 @ Century 7 p.m.; March 22 @ Liberty 7:15 p.m.; March 23 vs Glencoe 7 p.m.; March 25 @ Sherwood 7 p.m.; March 30 @ Forest Grove 7 p.m.; April 1 vs Newberg 7 p.m.

Football – March 5 vs Century 7:30 p.m.; March 12 @ Sherwood 7:30 p.m.; March 19 vs Liberty 7:30 p.m.; March 26 @ Newberg 7:30 p.m.; April 2 @ Glencoe 7:30 p.m.

Cross Country – March 6 @ Liberty noon; March 13 vs Century, Glencoe, Sherwood 10 a.m.; March 20 @ Sherwood 10 a.m.; March 27 @ Forest Grove TBA; April 3 @ Glencoe 10 a.m.; April 9 vs District Culmination TBA

Where to watch – MCM-TV (Comcast 11, HD channel 331), www.mcm11.org/live, McMinnville High YouTube Page

Sheridan Spartans

Volleyball – March 4 vs Salem Academy TBA; March 5 @ Delphian 6 p.m.; March 10 @ Colton 6 p.m.; March 12 @ Gervais 6 p.m.; March 16 vs Culver 5 p.m.; March 18 @ Santiam 6 p.m.; March 29 @ Western Christian 5 p.m.; March 31 vs Kennedy 6 p.m.

Football – March 5 vs Gaston 7 p.m.; March 13 vs Nestucca 1 p.m.; March 18 vs Colton 7 p.m.; March 26 @ Salem Academy 7 p.m.; April 2 @ Kennedy 7 p.m.

Where to watch – Sheridan High School’s Facebook Live

Willamina Bulldogs

Volleyball – March 4 @ Rainier 5:30 p.m.; March 9 @ Amity, Dayton 3:30 p.m.; March 11 vs Warrenton 5:30 p.m.; March 13 @ Western Christian 1:30 p.m.; March 16 @ Clatskanie 7 p.m.; March 18 @ Santiam Christian 6 p.m.; March 22 vs Rainier 5:30 p.m.; March 23 @ Dayton, Amity 3:30 p.m.; March 30 @ Warrenton 5:30 p.m.; April 1 vs Clatskanie 5:30 p.m.

Football – March 12 @ Salem Academy 7 p.m.; March 19 @ Dayton 7 p.m.; March 26 @ Amity 7 p.m.; April 1 vs Scio 7 p.m.

Cross Country – March 17 @ Jefferson 4 p.m.

Where to watch – NFHS Network

Yamhill-Carlton Tigers

Girls Soccer – March 3 @ Blanchet Catholic 4:15 p.m.; March 8 vs Dayton 6 p.m.; March 10 @ Dayton 4 p.m.; March 11 @ Salem Academy 7 p.m.; March 18 vs Gervais 4 p.m.; March 22 @ Taft 1 p.m.; March 25 vs Amity 4 p.m.; April 1 @ Blanchet Catholic 4:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer – March 5 @ Blanchet Catholic 4:15 p.m.; March 8 vs Dayton 4 p.m.; March 10 @ Dayton 6 p.m.; March 12 @ Salem Academy 4 p.m.; March 17 @ Western Christian 4:15 p.m.; March 19 vs Gervais 4 p.m.; March 22 @ Taft 3 p.m.; March 23 @ Seaside TBA; April 1 vs Blanchet Catholic 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball – March 2 vs Amity 6:30 p.m.; March 8 vs Blanchet Catholic 6:30 p.m.; March 9 @ Scio 6:30 p.m.; March 11 vs Dayton 6 p.m.; March 16 @ Amity 6:30 p.m.; March 22 @ Blanchet Catholic 6:30 p.m.; March 23 vs Scio 6:30 p.m.; March 25 @ Dayton 6 p.m.; March 29 @ Banks 6:30 p.m.; March 30 vs Harrisburg 6 p.m.; April 1 @ Yamhill-Carlton, Gaston 3:30 p.m.

Football – March 4 @ Knappa 7 p.m.; March 11 @ Blanchet Catholic 7 p.m.; March 19 vs Corbett 7 p.m.; March 26 @ Warrenton 7 p.m.; April 2 vs Rainier 7 p.m.

Where to watch – NFHS Network